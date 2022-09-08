copy link
Immutable X Announces A Partnership With Personal Corner
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-09-08 13:52
The Immutable X team announced via a tweet on Wednesday that it has partnered with Personal Corner, a platform that enables fans to purchase NFTs directly from star athletes and artists. Immutable X added that Personal Corner was founded by NFL star Dez Bryant and is a platform built for athletes.
Immutable’s fast, gas-free, and carbon-neutral platform will power the Personal Corner marketplace to enable athletes to leverage web3 and increase revenue by selling NFTs in a direct-to-consumer model, the team added.
Immutable X is an L2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability, and zero gas fees for minting and trading with shared security with the Ethereum mainnet. IMX is up by more than 1.6% today and is trading at $0.816 at press time.
