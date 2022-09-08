Immutable X Announces A Partnership With Personal Corner

The Immutable X team announced via a tweet on Wednesday that it has partnered with Personal Corner, a platform that enables fans to purchase NFTs directly from star athletes and artists. Immutable X added that Personal Corner was founded by NFL star Dez Bryant and is a platform built for athletes.

Immutable’s fast, gas-free, and carbon-neutral platform will power the Personal Corner marketplace to enable athletes to leverage web3 and increase revenue by selling NFTs in a direct-to-consumer model, the team added.