Algorand’s Protocol Upgrade Introduces State Proofs

The Algorand team announced a major upgrade to its protocol via Twitter on Wednesday. The upgrade, which is now live on Mainnet, features State Proofs that enable trustless cross-chain communication, an increase in performance from 1,200 to 6,000 transactions per second (TPS), and new tools to streamline development and introduce on-chain randomness capabilities for dApps.

According to the Algorand team, these features solidify Algorand as the leading Layer-1 blockchain for real-world Web3 applications, ranging from sports to music to CBDCs and DeFi. Algorand explained that State Proofs are an interoperability standard that securely connects blockchains to the outer world without trust in an intermediary.