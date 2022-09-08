ANKR Is Now Securing The Avalanche Bridge

The Ankr team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that Ankr has been added as a Bridge Node to safeguard the bridge between Avalanche and Ethereum and many more chains in the future. As a Bridge Node, Ankr has the responsibility of securing the Avalanche Bridge and ensuring all transactions coming across are valid and shielded from attacks.

The team added that Bridge Nodes will also assist in backing up and recovering bridge credentials if necessary, ensuring that funds held by the bridge are always safe while guaranteeing that each transaction is authentic.