The Next Bull Run May Be Some Time Off, But These Are the Trends That Will Lead It: Messari

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

The Next Bull Run May Be Some Time Off, But These Are the Trends That Will Lead It: Messari

Robert D Knight - BeInCrypto
2022-09-08 12:30
Crypto analytics firm Messari has identified seven unique trends that could catalyze the next great crypto bull run.
According to the analytics company, “The next major bull market will be driven by technology and trends currently being built out.”
As Messari themselves state, not all trends are equally valuable. To measure their potential the industry experts used a number of criteria including the total addressable market, value capture potential and competition. These are the seven trends they identified to power the next crypto bull run.

Apps

With a huge total addressable market, Apps will figure highly in the next crypto bull run. Messari predicts that “protocols in the application layer will start to accrue more relative value when compared to Layer 1 and Layer 2 tokens.
Apps are already highly profitable, have proven business models, and are quick to adapt and to adopt new chains. Apps could provide the rocket fuel of the next bull run.
Ones to watch: Aave, MakerDAO, Curve, Uniswap, Frax, Balancer, dYdX, Synthetix, Lido

Decentralized social trends

The concept of decentralized social, is to create completely “open, customizable and ownable” social media.
The total addressable market is colossal, but due to networking effects social media has always been a winner-takes-all, zero-sum game. Case in point: Myspace and Facebook. It’s one or the other, but not both.
If any decentralized social company can navigate the risks and chart a path to become No. 1 in their field, the rewards will be huge. History suggests that second-best efforts will have much less joy, and even less longevity.
Ones to watch: Lens, Farcaster, Orbis, DeSo, CyberConnect, Phaver, Lenster, Ceramic, Lit

Web3 gaming trends

Much like decentralized social, Web3 gaming is a sector brimming with potential. Games like Axie Infinity have proven that there is a huge market for this type of product, and a profitable one at that.
What about sustainability? Like Icarus, many Web3 games have found themselves soaring to the heavens, but their waxy wings only ever last so long. Competition in the sector is fierce, but a sustainable economic model for Web3 gaming could change the landscape for the entire crypto sector.
Ones to watch: StepN, ImmutableX, Axie Infinity, Stardust, Enjin, Sandbox, Illuvium, Webaverse, NOR

New Layer 1s (blockchains)

Another major driving factor for the next bull run could be a batch of new Layer 1 protocols, or blockchains as the industry used to call them. The next generation of blockchains will have to carve out a niche for themselves in an already crowded market. For these upstart chains the name of the game is specialization. Expect to see more chains designed specifically for gaming, decentralized finance (DeFi) and other market sectors.
Ones to watch: Aptos, Sui, Sei, Canto, 0L Network

Web3 infrastructure trends

Decentralized apps need decentralized infrastructures. Web3 infrastructure protocols build out networks of physical services that support the next generation of decentralized apps. The potential is there, but it’s capitalizing on it that counts.
Ones to watch: Helium, Pollen, Hivemapper, Livepeer, Filecoin, Arweave, RNDR, DIMO, Akash

Modular chain architectures

By breaking chains into individually optimized components, modular chain architectures hope to increase scalability at a lower cost. The exact mechanics of this process vary, but often involve parallel transactions, or horizontal scaling. Confused? Just think bigger, better, cheaper, faster.
Ones to watch: Ethereum, Celestia, Polygon, Arbitrum, Cosmos, Fuel

Ethereum rollups

Unlike modular chain architectures which use a modularized base layer, Ethereum rollups all use Ethereum as the base layer. Rollups helps to scale the Ethereum network by increasing speeds while reducing transaction costs, further encouraging ecosystem growth. Ethereum is such an important player in the wider crypto ecosystem that rollups could be a significant factor in the next bull run.
Ones to watch: Arbitrum, Polygon, Optimism, Scroll, Starkware
The post The Next Bull Run May Be Some Time off, but These Are the Trends That Will Lead It appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text