The Number of Active Addresses for BUSD Reached a 1-Month High
Binance
2022-09-08 09:25
Both the number of active addresses and new addresses for BUSD have increased significantly following the recent auto-conversion announcement, which is indicative of a growing interest in BUSD .
According to an on-chain analytics firm, Glassnode, the number of active addresses (7d MA) for BUSD just reached a 1-month high of 96.012 and the number of new Addresses (7d MA) just reached a 3-month high of 26.232.
