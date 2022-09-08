The Number of Active Addresses for BUSD Reached a 1-Month High

Both the number of active addresses and new addresses for BUSD have increased significantly following the recent auto-conversion announcement, which is indicative of a growing interest in BUSD .



According to an on-chain analytics firm, Glassnode, the number of active addresses (7d MA) for BUSD just reached a 1-month high of 96.012 and the number of new Addresses (7d MA) just reached a 3-month high of 26.232.

The number of active addresses (7d MA) for BUSD just reached a 1-month high of 96.012.