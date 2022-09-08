copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-08)
Binance
2022-09-08 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, up by 3.48% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,674 and $19,465 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,232, up by 2.26%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include LUNC, ANC, and HNT, up by 47%, 34%, and 21%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- The Sandbox Instagram account compromised amid 2FA security
- Apple Crypto Scam Had Thousands of Viewers Amid iPhone 14 Unveiling: Report
- Aave Suspends ETH Loans As Ethereum Merge Approaches
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0058 (+9.77%)
- ETH: $1624.47 (+6.80%)
- BNB: $278.2 (+4.98%)
- XRP: $0.3331 (+4.03%)
- ADA: $0.4726 (+1.85%)
- SOL: $32.9 (+5.25%)
- DOGE: $0.06056 (+2.04%)
- DOT: $7.13 (+2.00%)
- MATIC: $0.838 (+3.15%)
- SHIB: $0.0000122 (+0.99%)
Top gainers on Binance:
