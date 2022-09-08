Binance Market Update (2022-09-08)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, up by 3.48% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,674 and $19,465 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,232, up by 2.26%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include LUNC , ANC , and HNT , up by 47%, 34%, and 21%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: