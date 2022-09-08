Binance Launches LUNC/USDT Trading Pair as Terra Classic Price Explode

As the trading volume of LUNC passes $1B, Binance launched Tether trading pair for Terra classic (LUNC).

Binance launched Wallet Maintenance for Terra Classic Network; after the maintenance, the exchange added a new trading pair for LUNC against tether (USDT).

According to Binance:

Binance will open trading for LUNC/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-09 08:00 (UTC).

CCurrenttrading volume of LUNC on Binance is above 1.5B Dollars, such high volume demands that the exchange should add new trading pairs for LUNC, especially against USDT, which is the top stablecoin

As reported by The CryptO Basic, LUNC now ranks 26 by market cap after its market cap surged by 31.78% in the last 24 hours to about $2.9 billion. The market cap has nearly doubled from $1.59 billion on September 2, an 82.39% rise in the previous seven days. Notably, with the move, the asset leapfrogged big-name assets like Bitcoin Cash, Monero, ApeCoin, Tezos, etc., in the market cap rankings. The better positioning results from CoinMarketCap officially updating LUNC ranking and supply.

LUNC is currently trading at 0.00053 above 53% in 24 hours.