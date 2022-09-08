Exchange
The Sandbox Instagram account compromised amid 2FA security

Jerry Christopher - NFT News Today
2022-09-08 08:56
SNEAK PEEK
  • The COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox, Sebastien Borget, reveals that the official Instagram account of The Sandbox has been compromised.
  • The account was compromised irrespective of the fact that it was protected with 2FA and other range of measures.
  • It is advised that users must not click on the link embedded in the bio of the official Instagram account of The Sandbox.
In a recently made announcement, the COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox, Sebastien Borget, took it to Twitter to reveal that their official Instagram handle has been compromised. This breach took place even though the account was protected with 2-factor authentication along with other protective measures.
Our Instagram account has been compromised 1 hour ago – despite 2FA and more protections. We've notified @instagram to resolve this
The Sandbox has revealingly notified Instagram about the entire issue and awaits their response. However, this is still a notable concern for the safety standards of Instagram.
The issue came to light when one of the users reported it to The Sandbox officials. At the time of writing, the situation is being dealt with.
Meanwhile, it is advised to the users that they should not click on the new link embedded on The Sandbox Instagram account bio or, rather said, the fake Season 4 Rafale.
The bio mentions that the official Season 4 Alpha Raffle is here, and the users stand a chance to win a free new land in their raffle giveaway. Well, following this revelation, the community was relieved and thanked Sebastien for bringing this to people’s attention.
However, it should be noted that the community wants Sebastien to make this information available across all the platforms associated with The Sandbox. In case of users mistakenly or unknowingly clicks the link and follow the steps, they will be going to get their wallet rekt.
The post The Sandbox Instagram account compromised amid 2FA security appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text