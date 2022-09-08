Two Giant Whales Adds 701 Billion Shiba Inu, Now Holds 14.9 Trillion Shib Tokens

Two Top 100 SHIB Whales Gobble Up 701.70 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB), Worth $8.62 Million in the Past 24 Hours.

Etherscan.io reports that the two biggest SHIB Whales have performed three significant transactions in the past 24 hours and increased their SHIB holdings with a stunning 701,707,252,495 (701.70B) Shiba Inu tokens, worth $8,628,792 ($8.62M).

The 75th Biggest SHIB Whale Purchased $6.65 Million Worth of Shiba Inu.And the 7th Biggest SHIB Whale Bought $1.97 Million Worth of Shiba Inu.In total, both whales now hold 14.913 Trillion tokens.