NBA Expands It’s Web3 Push, Partners With Sorare for Fantasy NFT Game

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

NBA Expands It’s Web3 Push, Partners With Sorare for Fantasy NFT Game

Taylor Scott - Bitcoinist
2022-09-08 02:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The NBA is expanding it’s web3 presence in a new partnership announced this week with NFT platform Sorare. The two will be working on building a new gamified fantasy platform to be released sometime next year. What sort of impact this could have on the NBA’s existing NFT relationship with Dapper Labs, and what to look out for as this story develops.

The NBA Doubles Down

The NBA and it’s player’s association, the NBAPA, have nailed down their first ever “official NFT fantasy partner” with Sorare today, according to a league press release that hit the wire this morning. The announcement does not disclose terms around the multiyear deal, but elaborates that the focal point for Sorare will be to build “the first officially licensed, free-to-play digital collectible-based fantasy basketball game,” which could be released as early as this coming fall. The NBA season is approaching 30 days from kickoff, and preseason starts later this month.
Sorare has been attacking a variety of major sports and has now launched their landing page to subscribe to email updates.
Is Dapper Labs (FLOW) going to be facing increased pressure to deliver following the NBA's new deal with Sorare? Some speculators think so. | Source: FLOW-USD on TradingView.com Sorare’s Continued Push, A Threat To Dapper?

Sorare’s Continued Push, A Threat To Dapper?

Sorare got it’s start in European football, merging the concepts of fantasy sports with NFTs. The platform is the leading player in building fantasy sports on a blockchain, and has established strong repoir with a variety of clubs. Today, Sorare’s football roster is rapidly approaching 300 clubs of various sizes and geographic locations.
Earlier this year, we say the platform’s first foray into major U.S. sports with a partnership with Major League Baseball. The deal allowed full IP access across all 30 major league teams in baseball, and a fantasy-style game is also expected here. Sorare is also working with the NFL to release ‘Rivals,’ another fantasy-inspired NFT game.
With a new NBA deal in place, should Dapper Labs be concerned over a potential new U.S. competitor? Competition breeds better products, so it’s not all doom and gloom for Dapper. NBA Top Shot proponents argue that both Sorare and Top Shot can co-exist, and that’s likely true. However, Dapper Labs had long touted the potential around ‘Hardwood,’ a gamified aspect of the NFTs that are in Top Shot’s arsenal. Despite all of this, there’s still plenty for Dapper to be excited about – such as their recently established Ticketmaster partnership.
View full text