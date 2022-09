The IoTeX team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that a new proposal is now live on its forum. The proposal introduces upgrades to the iotex-core blockchain protocol ahead of the Mainnet v1.9 code release, the team added.

IoTeX's

mission is to be a privacy-centric blockchain managing the entire information lifecycle of an Internet of Things (IoT) network, including data collection, transport, storage, and utilization.

IOTX

is up by 4.67% so far today and is currently trading at $0.02848.