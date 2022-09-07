Binance Market Update (2022-09-07)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, up by 0.81% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,510 and $19,201 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,005, up by 1.01%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include HNT , FET , and LUNC , up by 42%, 30%, and 25%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: