copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-09-07)
Binance
2022-09-07 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, up by 0.81% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,510 and $19,201 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,005, up by 1.01%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include HNT, FET, and LUNC, up by 42%, 30%, and 25%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ripple ODL Partner To Facilitate Cross-Border Remittances from Canada to Mexico in New Partnership
- Polygon’s PIL ZK Toolkit is Now Open-Source
- Kyber Network Releases Update Following KyberSwap Front-End Exploit
- Mysterious Wallet Moves 73,840 Ethereum to Huobi in One Transaction as ETH Dips 8%
- F2pool to End Ethereum Mining After the Merge Takes Place
- Former U.S. Prosecutor Shares Scheduling Updates for Ripple vs. SEC Lawsuit, Says Lawsuit To End Before March 31, 2023
- Two US States Washington and Pennsylvania to Tax NFTs
- BTC Exchange Deposits Rise, 8-Year-Old 15,000 Bitcoin Moved in 10 Days as Bitcoin Plummets By 5%
- Crypto Trademark Filings This Year Surpass 2021’s at More Than 3,600
- Axie Infinity Says It Will Support Ethereum Proof of Stake
- Russia Seeks to Use Stablecoins for Cross-Border Settlements
- Axie Infinity Renames Its Marketplace to App.axie
- IMF Urges For Comprehensive Global Regulatory Policy To Tackle Crypto-Issues
- Are Reddit NFTs Really Making Bank On OpenSea?
- Cardano Upgrade Ahead, Here’s What is Ready for Vasil
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9175 (+3.91%)
- ETH: $1570.12 (-0.33%)
- BNB: $270.6 (+1.84%)
- XRP: $0.3338 (+3.34%)
- ADA: $0.4713 (+1.07%)
- SOL: $31.97 (+3.16%)
- DOGE: $0.06041 (+2.39%)
- DOT: $7.13 (+3.03%)
- MATIC: $0.831 (+0.37%)
- SHIB: $0.00001222 (+2.78%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text