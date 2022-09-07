KPMG Report: Crypto Investment Slowdown To Continue

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

KPMG Report: Crypto Investment Slowdown To Continue

Jana Serfontein - CryptoDaily
2022-09-07 17:30
According to a new report published by audit and consulting firm, KPMG, global investments in cryptocurrency companies have pulled back to $14.2 billion in the first half of this year from a record $32.1 billion in 2021. The firm expects the slowdown to continue throughout the year.
KPMG says the crypto winter is not over yet. As of the end of June 2022, crypto and blockchain investments have totaled $14.2 billion, and are not on track so far this year to break any records. According to the report, although the crypto space has been declining significantly, investment at midyear remained well above years prior to 2021:
Despite the crypto space collapsing significantly since midway through Q1 22 due to the unexpected Russia-Ukraine conflict, rising inflation, and the challenges experienced by the Terra crypto ecosystem, investment at midyear remained well above all years prior to 2021.
The report indicates that this highlights the growing maturing of the space.
In 2021, investments into the industry were primarily driven by institutional players. Before 2018, most crypto investments came from retail consumers, but since then the investor profile has shifted, with institutional and corporate players now accounting for a much greater share of investments. Cryptocurrencies have been struggling to break through this year, and KPMG has predicted a “slowdown in crypto interest and investment, particularly retail firms offering coins, tokens, and NFTs.” Decentralised finance is however more likely to survive the market downturn according to the report. It added “an increasing interest in the use of cryptocurrencies in order to support crypto sovereignty and move away from the use of existing currencies like the US Dollar.”
The report continued to say:
Crypto and blockchain investments will increasingly focus on infrastructure: While investment in cryptocurrencies is expected to slowdown further, there will likely be a continued focus on the use of blockchain in financial market modernization.
The firm is however confident that “well-managed crypto companies with healthy risk management policies, long-term vision, and strong cost and risk management approaches” are likely to survive through the next six months, while the resilience of other crypto firms will be “tested very hard as some look to recapitalise at lower valuations.”
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
View full text