Bowie Embraces Blockchain From Beyond the Grave

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bowie Embraces Blockchain From Beyond the Grave

Robert D Knight - BeInCrypto
2022-09-07 16:00

A charity non-fungible token (NFT) project celebrating the legacy of David Bowie and his enduring influence on music will go on sale from next week.

The project called Bowie On The Blockchain will feature the work of nine artists drawn together through their love of the musical innovator. 

Launching Major Tom

Bowie on Blockchain is set to launch on Sept 13, in collaboration with NFT marketplace OpenSea, as well as the Web3 firm We Love The Arts.

A statement on DavidBowie.com outlined the concept behind Bowie on Blockchain, which was launched with the approval of the Bowie estate and the late artist’s wife, Imam.

“Bowie on the blockchain brings together nine of today’s leading artists in the NFT space who have created their own unique takes paying homage to David Bowie and his influence across their artistic and personal identities,” it said. 

The nine digital artists to be featured on the project have been named as Defaced, FEWOCiOUS, Glam Beckett, JAKE, Jonathan Wolfe, Lirona, Young & Sick, Osinachi and Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot.

In a statement to Far Out Tolokonnikova said, “David Bowie to me is a platonic ideal of an artist, charismatic, passionate, imaginative, magnetic af, he always puts art x curiosity x subversion over profit, a magician and a muse. I’m in awe and will always be. David Bowie is my dad.”

Pussy Riot’s Tolokonnikova is becoming quite an experienced operator in the NFT space. Earlier this year Tolokonnikova promoted an NFT sale which ultimately raised  $6.7 million for Ukraine.

Bowie benefiting charity

Posthumous NFT projects are not always appreciated by fans. In Dec 2021, the Twitter account of the late Stan Lee was used to promote a NFT collection of the superhero “Chakra the Invincible,” a character Lee created.

Fans did not take well to the co-opting of Lee’s name in order to push what many perceived to be a nothing more than a cash-grab project.

In the case of Bowie any profiteering fears will be assuaged by the fact that 100% of the profits to the Bowie estate will be donated to CARE, a charity dedicated to, “save lives, defeat poverty, and achieve social justice by putting women and girls in the center.”

Hopefully this will be enough to placate Duncan Jones, Bowie’s movie director son, who last year called NFT’s “a fad”.

Bowie’s wife Iman serves as the first-ever global advocate for the charity.

The post Bowie Embraces Blockchain From Beyond the Grave appeared first on BeInCrypto.

View full text