Binance Market Update (2022-09-07)
Binance
2022-09-07 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, down by -4.65% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,510 and $19,854 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,867, down by -4.77%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include HNT, FET, and STG, up by 30%, 19%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ripple ODL Partner To Facilitate Cross-Border Remittances from Canada to Mexico in New Partnership
- Polygon’s PIL ZK Toolkit is Now Open-Source
- Kyber Network Releases Update Following KyberSwap Front-End Exploit
- Mysterious Wallet Moves 73,840 Ethereum to Huobi in One Transaction as ETH Dips 8%
- F2pool to End Ethereum Mining After the Merge Takes Place
- Former U.S. Prosecutor Shares Scheduling Updates for Ripple vs. SEC Lawsuit, Says Lawsuit To End Before March 31, 2023
- Two US States Washington and Pennsylvania to Tax NFTs
- BTC Exchange Deposits Rise, 8-Year-Old 15,000 Bitcoin Moved in 10 Days as Bitcoin Plummets By 5%
- Crypto Trademark Filings This Year Surpass 2021’s at More Than 3,600
- Axie Infinity Says It Will Support Ethereum Proof of Stake
- Russia Seeks to Use Stablecoins for Cross-Border Settlements
- Axie Infinity Renames Its Marketplace to App.axie
- IMF Urges For Comprehensive Global Regulatory Policy To Tackle Crypto-Issues
- Are Reddit NFTs Really Making Bank On OpenSea?
- Cardano Upgrade Ahead, Here’s What is Ready for Vasil
- Ahead of the Bellatrix Upgrade, Around 74% of Ethereum Nodes are “Merge Ready”
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.88 (-3.57%)
- ETH: $1543.45 (-7.54%)
- BNB: $267.1 (-5.08%)
- XRP: $0.3246 (-2.93%)
- ADA: $0.4674 (-5.82%)
- SOL: $31.51 (-6.75%)
- DOGE: $0.06003 (-4.17%)
- DOT: $7.11 (-6.08%)
- MATIC: $0.8181 (-8.03%)
- SHIB: $0.00001211 (-3.66%)
Top gainers on Binance:
