Ford Makes Big Move, Files 19 Crypto Related Trademark Applications

Albert Brown - The Crypto Basic
2022-09-07 14:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Ford Files Crypto-Related Trademark Applications.
Ford is skimming to dive into the Metaverse with a recent application for 19 crypto-related trademarks.
American multinational automobile firm, Ford Motor Company, has indicated an interest in the Metaverse. The automobile manufacturing company is seeking to trademark 19 terms related to its major brands about their usage in the Metaverse and in the form of NFTs.
A USPTO licensed trademark attorney, Mike Kondoudis uncovered the development Wednesday. “FORD is making a big move into the Metaverse!
The company has filed 19 trademark applications for all of its major brands, claiming plans for:
Virtual cars, trucks, vans, and clothing
Online stores for NFTs,” Kondoudis said in a recent tweet.
According to screenshots shared by Kondoudis, the 19 applications include FORD, F-150 LIGHTNING, MUSTANG, LIGHTNING, MUSTANG MACH-E, BRONCO, TRANSIT, and ESCAPE, among others. Ford filed the applications on September 2, and is awaiting approval at the time of reporting.
The applications were filed based on Section 1(B), indicating an intent to use. Additionally, information from the screenshots indicates that the firm is looking to apply for the trademarks in several ways within the Metaverse. These proposed application models include:
Ford’s latest trademark applications underscore the firm’s plans to enter the Metaverse. The automobile company’s interest in Web3 comes at a time when cryptocurrency adoption rate is reaching record highs.
In January, The Crypto Basic reported Italian luxury car brand Lamborghini’s interest in NFTs. The firm had posted a teaser video on Twitter, indicating an imminent launch of its exclusive NFT collection. A few weeks later, Lamborghini launched its first NFT collection dubbed “Space-Time Memory.” The company has since then continued in its dabble into the world of NFTs.
Despite the growing concerns induced by the steadfast Crypto Winter, institutional adoption of crypto has increased. The industry is expanding, and more top companies will likely find their place in it.
