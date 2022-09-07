copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-09-07)
Binance
2022-09-07 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -5.57% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,510 and $20,035 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,806, down by -6.05%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include STG, RAD, and HNT, up by 18%, 10%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Polygon’s PIL ZK Toolkit is Now Open-Source
- Kyber Network Releases Update Following KyberSwap Front-End Exploit
- Mysterious Wallet Moves 73,840 Ethereum to Huobi in One Transaction as ETH Dips 8%
- F2pool to End Ethereum Mining After the Merge Takes Place
- Former U.S. Prosecutor Shares Scheduling Updates for Ripple vs. SEC Lawsuit, Says Lawsuit To End Before March 31, 2023
- Two US States Washington and Pennsylvania to Tax NFTs
- BTC Exchange Deposits Rise, 8-Year-Old 15,000 Bitcoin Moved in 10 Days as Bitcoin Plummets By 5%
- Crypto Trademark Filings This Year Surpass 2021’s at More Than 3,600
- Axie Infinity Says It Will Support Ethereum Proof of Stake
- Russia Seeks to Use Stablecoins for Cross-Border Settlements
- Axie Infinity Renames Its Marketplace to App.axie
- IMF Urges For Comprehensive Global Regulatory Policy To Tackle Crypto-Issues
- Are Reddit NFTs Really Making Bank On OpenSea?
- Cardano Upgrade Ahead, Here’s What is Ready for Vasil
- Ahead of the Bellatrix Upgrade, Around 74% of Ethereum Nodes are “Merge Ready”
- Algorand Says FIFA Plus Collect Will Launch Soon
- PancakeSwap Integrates Token Contract Scanning Directly on Its Swap Page
- LG Electronics Launches its NFT Platform on the Hedera Network
- Vitalik Buterin Predicts Ethereum Merge Date: Here’s What To Expect
- SONY Music Files Crypto Related Trademarks
- Ethereum Mining Revenue Outperforms Bitcoin in Last Full Month of PoW Before Merge
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8268 (-10.60%)
- ETH: $1521.06 (-8.68%)
- BNB: $264.9 (-5.83%)
- XRP: $0.3202 (-4.47%)
- ADA: $0.4641 (-8.04%)
- SOL: $31.27 (-5.59%)
- DOGE: $0.05935 (-6.48%)
- DOT: $7 (-8.14%)
- MATIC: $0.8125 (-9.38%)
- SHIB: $0.00001209 (-4.58%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text