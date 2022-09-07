copy link
Polygon’s PIL ZK Toolkit is Now Open-Source
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-09-07 08:00
The Polygon team announced via a blog post on Tuesday that its PIL ZK toolkit is now open-source. Thanks to this latest development, developers around the world are now free to use Polygon’s creation, within the permissive bounds of the Apache2 and MIT licenses. The team added that the PIL toolkit is at the heart of how Polygon zkEVM brings the scaling power of ZKPs to the Ethereum Virtual Machine.
