Hyphen Launches a Custom Decentralized Oracle Network on Chainlink

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Hyphen Oracle Network has partnered with NorthWest Nodes and Glink Solutions to launch a custom decentralized oracle network on Chainlink. The team added that the network gathers, aggregates, standardizes, and validates data from thousands of satellites, IoT devices, weather stations, oceanic submersibles, and ships and makes this data available in preferred formats in near-real-time through Chainlink to empower Web3 and the traditional financial system to build more advanced and sophisticated climate-focused financial products.