Axie Infinity Says It Will Support Ethereum Proof of Stake

The Axie Infinity team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Axie Infinity and Ronin Bridge will support Ethereum Proof of Stake (ETHPoS) after the Ethereum Merge. To ensure the integrity of the Ronin bridge, Axie Infinity will pause it 24 hours before the Merge and open it once we have validated support for the Merge. Furthermore, Ethereum Proof of Work (ETHPoW) will not be supported. As such, users are urge to withdraw their Ronin WETH to Ethereum before the Ronin bridge is paused if they want exposure to ETHPoW.