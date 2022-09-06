copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-09-06)
Binance
2022-09-06 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, down by -2.79% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,777 and $20,180 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,816, down by -4.53%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include USTC, KEY, and AGLD, up by 22%, 15%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Algorand Says FIFA Plus Collect Will Launch Soon
- PancakeSwap Integrates Token Contract Scanning Directly on Its Swap Page
- LG Electronics Launches its NFT Platform on the Hedera Network
- Vitalik Buterin Predicts Ethereum Merge Date: Here’s What To Expect
- SONY Music Files Crypto Related Trademarks
- Ethereum Mining Revenue Outperforms Bitcoin in Last Full Month of PoW Before Merge
- Netflix Has Banned Crypto Content on Its New Ad-Supported Service
- Bitcoin Dominance Slumps Under 39% For First Time in 4 Years
- Ethereum’s Merge Happens Around September 13-15, Please Update the Client Before Bellatrix Upgrades,Vitalik Buterin Said
- NFT Global Market Sales Fall Below $1B for Third Consecutive Month Despite Soaring Projects
- UK’s New Prime Minister Advocated for Pro-crypto Regulations
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8446 (-2.60%)
- ETH: $1575.07 (-0.70%)
- BNB: $265.6 (-3.17%)
- XRP: $0.323 (-2.18%)
- ADA: $0.4662 (-4.56%)
- SOL: $30.99 (-2.30%)
- DOGE: $0.05899 (-4.75%)
- DOT: $6.91 (-4.95%)
- MATIC: $0.8272 (-5.03%)
- SHIB: $0.0000119 (-3.80%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text