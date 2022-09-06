Binance Market Update (2022-09-06)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, down by -2.79% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,777 and $20,180 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,816, down by -4.53%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include USTC , KEY , and AGLD , up by 22%, 15%, and 13%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: