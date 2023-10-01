Ahead of the Bellatrix Upgrade, Around 74% of Ethereum Nodes are “Merge Ready”

SNEAK PEEK

Ahead of the Bellatrix upgrade, 73.5% of Ethereum nodes are marked “Merge ready.”

A total of 26.5% of the nodes are still marked “ Not-Ready” for the Ethereum Merge

Major of the “Not-Ready” nodes are on the Geth client and have not yet updated to Geth v1.10.23 or higher.

As per the data gathered from Ethernodes on Tuesday, as many as 73.5 % of Ethereum nodes are now distinct as “Merge ready” ahead of the approaching Bellatrix upgrade for Ethereum.

The merge is still expected to happen around Sep 13-15. What’s happening today is the Bellatrix hard fork, which *prepares* the chain for the merge. Still important though – make sure to update your clients! — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 6, 2022

Following the most awaited transition, which everyone will witness of Ethereum transform into a proof-od-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, the Bellatrix upgrade is considered one of the final crucial steps-initial to the official merge scheduled between September 10- 20.

As per the Ethereum Foundation, in order to merge ready Ethereum node operators must follow the Bellatrix update by updating its consensus layer clients before epoch 144896 on the Beacon Chain, which is planned to take place at 11:34:47 am UTC on September 6, 2022.

To remind the remaining node operators to update their clients, Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin and the core developer Tim Beiko tweeted over their official Twitter handle as 26.55% of nodes are still marked as “Not-Ready” for the Ethereum Merge.

Ethereum foundation said if node operators fail to perform the upgrade before the Bellatrix hard fork, it will result in the Ethereum clients “sync to the pre-fork blockchain,” warning: Node operators will not be able to send Ether or work on the post-Merge Ethereum network as they will be stuck on an incompatible chain that is outdated.

Most of the “Not-Ready” nodes, as per the Ethernodes, are on the Geth client and have not yet been updated to Geth v1.10.23 or higher.

Erigon, Besu, and Nethermind are more Ethereum clients with node operators that need to be updated.

