Ahead of the Bellatrix Upgrade, Around 74% of Ethereum Nodes are “Merge Ready”

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ahead of the Bellatrix Upgrade, Around 74% of Ethereum Nodes are “Merge Ready”

Jerry Christopher - Today NFT News
2022-09-06 19:27
SNEAK PEEK
  • Ahead of the Bellatrix upgrade, 73.5% of Ethereum nodes are marked “Merge ready.”
  • A total of 26.5% of the nodes are still marked “ Not-Ready” for the Ethereum Merge
  • Major of the “Not-Ready” nodes are on the Geth client and have not yet updated to Geth v1.10.23 or higher.
As per the data gathered from Ethernodes on Tuesday, as many as 73.5 % of Ethereum nodes are now distinct as “Merge ready” ahead of the approaching Bellatrix upgrade for Ethereum.
The merge is still expected to happen around Sep 13-15. What’s happening today is the Bellatrix hard fork, which *prepares* the chain for the merge. Still important though – make sure to update your clients!
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 6, 2022
Following the most awaited transition, which everyone will witness of Ethereum transform into a proof-od-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, the Bellatrix upgrade is considered one of the final crucial steps-initial to the official merge scheduled between September 10- 20.
As per the Ethereum Foundation, in order to merge ready Ethereum node operators must follow the Bellatrix update by updating its consensus layer clients before epoch 144896 on the Beacon Chain, which is planned to take place at 11:34:47 am UTC on September 6, 2022.
To remind the remaining node operators to update their clients, Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin and the core developer Tim Beiko tweeted over their official Twitter handle as 26.55% of nodes are still marked as “Not-Ready” for the Ethereum Merge.
Ethereum foundation said if node operators fail to perform the upgrade before the Bellatrix hard fork, it will result in the Ethereum clients “sync to the pre-fork blockchain,” warning: Node operators will not be able to send Ether or work on the post-Merge Ethereum network as they will be stuck on an incompatible chain that is outdated.
Most of the “Not-Ready” nodes, as per the Ethernodes, are on the Geth client and have not yet been updated to Geth v1.10.23 or higher.
Erigon, Besu, and Nethermind are more Ethereum clients with node operators that need to be updated.
The post Ahead of the Bellatrix upgrade, around 74% of Ethereum nodes are “Merge ready” appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text