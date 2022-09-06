copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-06)
Binance
2022-09-06 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, up by 1.14% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,661 and $20,180 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,807, down by -0.30%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include KEY, FIRO, and RVN, up by 22%, 21%, and 16%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Algorand Says FIFA Plus Collect Will Launch Soon
- PancakeSwap Integrates Token Contract Scanning Directly on Its Swap Page
- LG Electronics Launches its NFT Platform on the Hedera Network
- Vitalik Buterin Predicts Ethereum Merge Date: Here’s What To Expect
- SONY Music Files Crypto Related Trademarks
- Ethereum Mining Revenue Outperforms Bitcoin in Last Full Month of PoW Before Merge
- Netflix Has Banned Crypto Content on Its New Ad-Supported Service
- Bitcoin Dominance Slumps Under 39% For First Time in 4 Years
- Ethereum’s Merge Happens Around September 13-15, Please Update the Client Before Bellatrix Upgrades,Vitalik Buterin Said
- NFT Global Market Sales Fall Below $1B for Third Consecutive Month Despite Soaring Projects
- UK’s New Prime Minister Advocated for Pro-crypto Regulations
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.948 (+1.79%)
- ETH: $1669.32 (+4.23%)
- BNB: $281 (+1.52%)
- ADA: $0.4962 (+0.81%)
- XRP: $0.3344 (+1.83%)
- SOL: $33.79 (+6.02%)
- DOT: $7.56 (+0.67%)
- DOGE: $0.06263 (+0.51%)
- MATIC: $0.8897 (+1.27%)
- SHIB: $0.00001256 (+0.88%)
Top gainers on Binance:
