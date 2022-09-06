Algorand Says FIFA Plus Collect Will Launch Soon

The Algorand team announced via Twitter on Friday that FIFA Plus Collect powered by Algorand will soon launch. FIFA+ Collect is a new platform allowing fans to own and collect FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup moments. FIFA+ Collect will be available later this month and is affordable, inclusive and accessible to all football fans. Furthermore, FIFA+ Collect will be available on FIFA+, the world-class digital platform created to connect football fans across the globe more deeply with the game they love.