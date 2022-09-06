LG Electronics Launches its NFT Platform on the Hedera Network

The Hedera team announced via Twitter on Monday that LG Electronics has launched its NFT platform on the Hedera blockchain. The NFT platform, called LG Art Lab, is on the Hedera blockchain and allows users to discover, buy, sell and trade NFTs on LG’s smart TVs. LG said its NFT platform is now available to its customers in the United States and is exclusive to those with LG TV running webOS 5.0 or later and is accessible directly from the home screen.