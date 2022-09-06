Vitalik Buterin Predicts Ethereum Merge Date: Here’s What To Expect

Ethereum’s most awaited ‘The Merge’ is anticipated to occur between September 13 and 15, according to a tweet posted on Tuesday by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. The Merge will occur earlier than September 15 due to the rise in the network’s hash rate. Today at 11:34:47 UTC in epoch 144896, the Beacon Chain will undergo the Bellatrix upgrade. Prior to the Bellatrix hard fork, the price of ETH increased by over 5%.

The preparation for the Merge has reportedly gotten close to 99%, according to OKLink’s Ethereum The Merge Countdown. Additionally, at 892.23 TH/s, the network hash rate is still higher than the required amount of 872 TH/s, which is required to cause the merging of the Ethereum Mainnet and Beacon Chain at the specified terminal total difficulty (TTD) of 58750000000000000000000.

“The merge is still expected to happen around Sep 13-15. What’s happening today is the Bellatrix hard fork, which *prepares* the chain for the merge. Still important though – make sure to update your clients!”

The Beacon Chain (consensus layer) is ready to integrate with the Ethereum Mainnet thanks to the Bellatrix hard fork (execution layer). After the hard fork, all nodes must upgrade their clients in order to effectively validate blocks. The protocol changes as a result of the hard fork.

The execution layer will undergo the next upgrade, known as the Paris hard fork. The Merge will occur between September 13 and 15. The expected date is September 15 at 09:44:01 UTC, according to the Ethereum Foundation’s suggested Merge date tracker. The hash rate affects how the data changes. But September 14 is the most likely day.

What will Happen After Merge?

The Merge will divide the Ethereum network, breaking it up into smaller data blocks so that more transactions may be processed more quickly. Most analysts believe that Ethereum 2.0, in its new form, can attract some of the developers that this blockchain has lost.

