Vitalik Buterin Predicts Ethereum Merge Date: Here’s What To Expect

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Vitalik Buterin Predicts Ethereum Merge Date: Here’s What To Expect

Qadir AK - CoinPedia
2022-09-06 10:52
Ethereum’s most awaited ‘The Merge’ is anticipated to occur between September 13 and 15, according to a tweet posted on Tuesday by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. The Merge will occur earlier than September 15 due to the rise in the network’s hash rate. Today at 11:34:47 UTC in epoch 144896, the Beacon Chain will undergo the Bellatrix upgrade. Prior to the Bellatrix hard fork, the price of ETH increased by over 5%.
The preparation for the Merge has reportedly gotten close to 99%, according to OKLink’s Ethereum The Merge Countdown. Additionally, at 892.23 TH/s, the network hash rate is still higher than the required amount of 872 TH/s, which is required to cause the merging of the Ethereum Mainnet and Beacon Chain at the specified terminal total difficulty (TTD) of 58750000000000000000000.
“The merge is still expected to happen around Sep 13-15. What’s happening today is the Bellatrix hard fork, which *prepares* the chain for the merge. Still important though – make sure to update your clients!”
The Beacon Chain (consensus layer) is ready to integrate with the Ethereum Mainnet thanks to the Bellatrix hard fork (execution layer). After the hard fork, all nodes must upgrade their clients in order to effectively validate blocks. The protocol changes as a result of the hard fork.
The execution layer will undergo the next upgrade, known as the Paris hard fork. The Merge will occur between September 13 and 15. The expected date is September 15 at 09:44:01 UTC, according to the Ethereum Foundation’s suggested Merge date tracker. The hash rate affects how the data changes. But September 14 is the most likely day.

What will Happen After Merge?

The Merge will divide the Ethereum network, breaking it up into smaller data blocks so that more transactions may be processed more quickly. Most analysts believe that Ethereum 2.0, in its new form, can attract some of the developers that this blockchain has lost.
The post Vitalik Buterin Predicts Ethereum Merge Date: Here’s What To Expect appeared first on Coinpedia - Fintech & Cryptocurreny News Media| Crypto Guide
View full text