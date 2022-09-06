The American streaming service giant – Netflix – is reportedly looking to launch a new advertising tier. Initially, the feature will be available in Australia and should go live before the year’s end.

However, the company might not support some marketing campaigns with political, gambling, and cryptocurrency content.

According to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald, Netflix had begun discussion with Australian advertisers to roll out ads before an episode, or a movie starts. Some sources say that the streaming service company might run adverts even in the middle of a program.

The service is supposed to occur by the end of 2022. A spokesperson said that decisions on how to introduce it are yet to be taken:

“We are still in the early days of deciding how to launch a lower priced, ad-supported option, and no decisions have been made. This is all just speculation at this point.”

On the other hand, featuring cryptocurrency ads and such with political or gambling content is not on Netlix’s agenda. The firm is considering restrictions on pharmaceutical products, too.

At the end of 2021, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) expanded the range of cryptocurrency adverts on its platform. Previously limited to 3, the social network giant started accepting 27 licenses, which are publicly viewable on its policy page.

“Cryptocurrency continues to be an evolving space, and we may refine these rules over time as the industry changes. This includes adding eligible licenses to the list as they become available and after we have reviewed them,” the company stated back then.

The post Netflix Won’t Run Crypto Promotions When it Rolls Out Ad Services (Report) appeared first on CryptoPotato.