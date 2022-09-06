Ethereum Mining Revenue Outperforms Bitcoin in Last Full Month of PoW Before Merge

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Mining Revenue Outperforms Bitcoin in Last Full Month of PoW Before Merge

Raphael Minter - BeInCrypto
2022-09-06 09:51

Ethereum mining revenue surpassed Bitcoin again in August as miners rushed to contribute power to the validation of proof-of-work (PoW) ETH transactions before it becomes a proof-of-stake (PoS) asset in September. 

Ethereum dominated headlines in August due to the upcoming Merge which will be completed before the end of September. The Merge will finally transition Ethereum to a PoS protocol which will scrap mining rewards for staking interest. 

As a result, ETH miners contributed power to the validation and verification of millions of transactions on the Ethereum network last month.

This eventually led to a 21% rise in revenue from $620.65 million in July to $756.11 million in August. 

Despite this, revenue was far below what miners generated within the same period last year. In August 2021, ETH mining revenue was in the region of $1.5 billion, and last month’s figure was a 50% decrease year-over-year. 

Source: Ethereum Miner Revenue Chart from Jan. 2017 to Sept. 2022 by the Block

Bitcoin outpaced by Ethereum mining revenue again

Like Ethereum, Bitcoin miners saw a spike in revenue from July. There was a 9.9% increase from $597 million in July to $657 million in August. Several analysts believe BTC could have brought more revenue in August had there not been a spike in mining difficulty to a peak of 30.98 T during the month. 

The milestones reached by BTC in 2021 meant miners shared huge revenue of $1.41 billion in August of last year. This year’s value was a 53% dip year-over-year. 

Source: Bitcoin Miner Revenue Chart from Jan. 2017 to Sept. 2022 by the Block

Ethereum continues to be involved in more transactions than Bitcoin

Miners earn rewards by contributing power to the validation of transactions involving PoW coins. Throughout August, ETH was used in 34.9 million transactions.

Source: Transactions on the Ethereum Network Chart by the Block

Ethereum’s transaction count was more than four times that of Bitcoin. Much of this can be attributed to ETH being involved in multiple sectors like decentralized finance (DeFi), and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

In August 2022, ETH traded in a range of $1,424 and $2,030

Source: ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

For the sake of comparison, BTC was used in 7.81 million transactions during August.

Source: Transactions on the Bitcoin Network Chart by the Block

The number of transactions involving BTC was four and a half times below that of ETH. With BTC shedding more than $60 billion of its market capitalization in August, miners made less. During this time, BTC traded in a range between $19,509 and $25,200.

Source: BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

In 2022, ETH surpassed BTC in mining revenue for every month except June.

The post Ethereum Mining Revenue Outperforms Bitcoin in Last Full Month of PoW Before Merge appeared first on BeInCrypto.

View full text