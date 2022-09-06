copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-06)
Binance
2022-09-06 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, up by 2.20% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,634 and $20,180 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,014, up by 1.19%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include LUNC, USTC, and ETC, up by 55%, 33%, and 27%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Netflix Has Banned Crypto Content on Its New Ad-Supported Service
- Bitcoin Dominance Slumps Under 39% For First Time in 4 Years
- Ethereum’s Merge Happens Around September 13-15, Please Update the Client Before Bellatrix Upgrades,Vitalik Buterin Said
- NFT Global Market Sales Fall Below $1B for Third Consecutive Month Despite Soaring Projects
- UK’s New Prime Minister Advocated for Pro-crypto Regulations
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0435 (+12.55%)
- ETH: $1665.49 (+6.45%)
- BNB: $281.3 (+2.14%)
- ADA: $0.5046 (+3.49%)
- XRP: $0.3353 (+2.82%)
- SOL: $33.12 (+4.51%)
- DOT: $7.62 (+1.74%)
- DOGE: $0.06345 (+2.31%)
- MATIC: $0.8966 (+2.19%)
- SHIB: $0.00001267 (+1.85%)
Top gainers on Binance:
