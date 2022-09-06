Cardano (ADA) Price Set to Hit $0.6 Level as Vasil Hard Fork Approaches

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Cardano (ADA) Price Set to Hit $0.6 Level as Vasil Hard Fork Approaches

Qadir AK - Coinpedia
2022-09-06 08:34
A popular crypto analyst and trader claim that Cardano (ADA) is expected to rally after the upcoming Vasil hard fork upgrade is completed.
The analyst, Benjamin Cowen informs his followers on YouTube that though Cardano (ADA), a smart contract platform is currently struggling for a bull run, ADA might hit $0.60.
He goes on to say that if Cardano (ADA) manages to push the price between $0.52 and $0.60, that will be a major milestone for ADA. This is because right now the world’s first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin along with other cryptocurrencies is stuck in bear control while the dollar is surging.
After such an extremely bullish prediction towards Cardano, Benjamin claims to be closely observing ADA/ETH price action.
Furthermore, the strategist asserts that if he plans to purchase any altcoin such as ADA, then he should perceive that the purchased altcoin should outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum. He also quotes that if ADA/ETH is below the said range, then he will be more positive that the altcoin will outpace the first two cryptocurrencies.
Moreover, Cowen believes that Ethereum’s upcoming merge which transforms the current proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) will be a positive incident for ADA price action as well.
He says that the ETH merger might push ADA towards $0.60, so it’s important to watch ADA price near $0.50 and $0.60 area which will be a significant resistance range.
At the time of reporting, Cardano is trading at $0.509 after a surge of 3.29% over the last 24hrs.
The post Cardano (ADA) Price Set To hit $0.6 Level As Vasil Hard Fork Approaches appeared first on Coinpedia.
View full text