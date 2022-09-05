copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-09-05)
Binance
2022-09-05 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.98T, down by -0.25% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,634 and $20,058 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,708, down by -0.91%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LUNC, USTC, and FLUX, up by 42%, 15%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Aug 29th-Sep 4th): Cryptos Prepare for a Significant Price Movement
- Binance Partners With Nigeria to Build Digital Economic Zone
- Read Binance News & Play WODL to Share $10,000 in BUSD Token Vouchers! (2022-09-05)
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8933 (+5.21%)
- ETH: $1586.15 (+1.14%)
- BNB: $274.2 (-1.30%)
- ADA: $0.4885 (-1.93%)
- XRP: $0.3302 (-0.18%)
- SOL: $31.73 (-0.03%)
- DOGE: $0.06193 (-2.20%)
- DOT: $7.27 (-0.27%)
- MATIC: $0.871 (-2.55%)
- SHIB: $0.00001237 (-3.06%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text