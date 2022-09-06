$370K Worth of Bored Ape Sold Out on September 2, in Opensea

One of the most successful, most popular, most expensive and most in-demand NFT projects, Bored Ape Yacht Club has once again made it big. On August 2, 2022, the marketplace successfully sold 3 Apes worth $370K. So who bought the Apes? Which Apes were sold? What traits make them unique? Let’s raise the curtain.

#5602

The Ape is owned by an anonymous user 96C7F6 who bought it for 77.66ETH. The all-time average price is 84.5403ETH.

#9552

The Ape is owned by a user named ChinaNDTU who bought it for 79ETH. The all-time average price is 42.0475ETH.

#9123

The Ape is owned by a user named OCB-Yasuo who bought it for 84.69ETH. The all-time average price is 30.42ETH.

