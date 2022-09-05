copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-09-05)
Binance
2022-09-05 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.98T, up by 0.80% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,634 and $20,058 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,864, up by 0.35%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LUNC, USTC, and RVN, up by 42%, 19%, and 16%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Aug 29th-Sep 4th): Cryptos Prepare for a Significant Price Movement
- Binance Partners With Nigeria to Build Digital Economic Zone
- Read Binance News & Play WODL to Share $10,000 in BUSD Token Vouchers! (2022-09-05)
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9135 (+6.48%)
- ETH: $1601.04 (+2.45%)
- BNB: $276.8 (-0.40%)
- ADA: $0.4922 (-1.66%)
- XRP: $0.3284 (-0.45%)
- SOL: $31.87 (+0.16%)
- DOT: $7.52 (+3.72%)
- DOGE: $0.06231 (-1.50%)
- MATIC: $0.8785 (-0.37%)
- SHIB: $0.00001245 (-2.28%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text