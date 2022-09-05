Binance Market Update (2022-09-05)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.98T, up by 0.80% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,634 and $20,058 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,864, up by 0.35%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LUNC , USTC , and RVN , up by 42%, 19%, and 16%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: