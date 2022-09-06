Ancient Bitcoin Whales Waking Up? What Does This Mean For BTC Price?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ancient Bitcoin Whales Waking Up? What Does This Mean For BTC Price?

Qadir AK - Coinpedia
2022-09-06 05:53
There have been predictions and chatter about the future of Bitcoin (BTC) as the end of summer rolls by. Historically, September has been a weak month for the crypto space with most of the assets witnessing massive price reductions.
The latest development around Bitcoin is that a Bitcoin Whale Address has become active for the first time in nine years and has moved 5,000 Bitcoins, worth $100 million, to the crypto exchange Kraken. A popular crypto reporter Colin Wu cited data from OKLink and wrote:
The Bitcoin whale address (18xGHNrU26w6HSCEL8DD5o1whfiDaYgp6i ) transferred out 5000.01 BTC at 04:50:38 (UTC+8) on September 5th to the Kraken, which is worth about $100m now. The wallet was created and bitcoins were transferred to this address in 2013.
After the U.S. unemployment report was released last week, Bitcoin continued to remain under pressure. Bitcoin has been trading below $20,000 for the ninth consecutive day, barely managing to hold above $19,511. This price point was also the peak in December 2017 and could continue acting as a crucial support for BTC going forward.
On Sunday, September 4, Gavekal Research published a report which stated:
The Fed is busy ‘burning’ money as well (a.k.a. quantitative tightening) to restore the credibility of the US dollar. That presents a significant headwind for all cryptocurrencies.

The Bitcoin Lightning Network

Last week, the Bitcoin Lightning Network capacity touched an all-time high of approximately 5,000 BTC. This Network is a Layer-2 scalability solution for the Bitcoin network that makes transactions faster and cheaper.
Interestingly, Michal Saylor’s MicroStrategy has been working to bring on board a greater number of users to the Lightning Network. On Saturday, September 3, Saylor spoke at the Baltic Honeybadger conference in Riga, Latvia. He called this network “the most important thing going on in the world of technology.”
Saylor also added, “MicroStrategy has got some R&D projects going on right now where we’re working on enterprise applications of Lightning: enterprise Lightning wallet, enterprise Lightning servers, enterprise authentication.”
He informed the audience that this step would enable companies to “roll out Lightning to a hundred thousand employees every day”. It would also be possible to open 10 million Lightning wallets overnight, he mentioned.

How has The Crypto Summer Treated Bitcoin?

Crypto summer is generally defined as the period between the start of June till the end of August. The last two monthly candles of Bitcoin were almost identical, with the only difference being, of course, the color- July’s was green and August’s was red.
In July, Bitcoin experienced a volatile trade.
It was around $19.9K in the beginning, hit a monthly low of about $18.8K, peaked at about $24.7K, and winded up at around $23.3K.
August was no relief- Bitcoin started at around $23.3K in August, sank to $19.6K, climbed as high as $25.2K, and ended the month around $20.0K.
However, the entire summer wasn’t this terrible- June went relatively well. Bitcoin opened the month by trading at about $31.8K.
The post Ancient Bitcoin Whales Waking Up? What does This Mean For BTC Price? appeared first on Coinpedia - Fintech & Cryptocurreny News Media| Crypto Guide
View full text