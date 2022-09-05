Binance Market Update (2022-09-05)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.98T, up by 0.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,649 and $20,058 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,780, up by 0.21%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LOKA , REQ , and BADGER , up by 14%, 13%, and 11%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: