copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-09-05)
Binance
2022-09-05 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.98T, up by 0.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,649 and $20,058 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,780, up by 0.21%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LOKA, REQ, and BADGER, up by 14%, 13%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Binance Partners With Nigeria to Build Digital Economic Zone
- Read Binance News & Play WODL to Share $10,000 in BUSD Token Vouchers! (2022-09-05)
- Australian Authorities To Initiate Cryptocurrency Research Program
- Crypto Still Enjoys A High Trust Rating Despite Bear Market Negativity, Study Shows
- Meta Rolls out Immersive Learning to Select Universities as Part of Metaverse Push
- Bill Murray’s Ethereum Wallet Hacked, $174K Stolen Post NFT Charity Auction
- Ethereum Unique Addresses Grow in Anticipation of Merge
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8156 (+0.26%)
- ETH: $1564.69 (+0.71%)
- BNB: $275.5 (-0.61%)
- ADA: $0.488 (-1.27%)
- XRP: $0.326 (-0.88%)
- SOL: $31.68 (+1.25%)
- DOT: $7.49 (+3.74%)
- DOGE: $0.06202 (-0.50%)
- MATIC: $0.8776 (-0.14%)
- SHIB: $0.00001244 (+0.57%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- LOKA/BUSD (+14%)
- REQ/BUSD (+13%)
- BADGER/BUSD (+11%)
View full text