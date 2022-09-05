Miner Sent 4400 BTC to Binance: 4th Biggest Transaction in Last Two Months

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Miner Sent 4400 BTC to Binance: 4th Biggest Transaction in Last Two Months

George Georgiev - CryptoPotato
2022-09-05 06:07
A few days ago, a miner sent a whopping 4,400 BTC to Binance. This seems to be the fourth largest transaction from miners to exchanges in the last two months.
At the same time, analysis reveals that Bitcoin might already be close to the bottom region, although there are no clear signs as to when the next bull market might take place.
  • 4,400 BTC was moved from a miner to Binance. This particular transaction came from the prominent BTC mining organization called Poolin.
  • According to an analyst from CryptoQuant, this is the 4th biggest transaction from miners to exchanges in the past two months.
  • The previous transactions of similar magnitude were on May 12th (2,600 BTC), June 16th (4,700 BTC), and June 22nd (5,700 BTC).
Source: CryptoQuant
  • Another analyst from CryptoQuant notes that the downtrend is currently being maintained. However, he also acknowledged that Bitcoin is already close to the bottom region according to the MVRV indicator.
  • Using the Adjusted Output Profit Ratio, the analyst says:
When looking at lossmkaing, we see that during the bear market, long periods of realization below base cost find resistance to return to profitability. This occurs because network participants seek to exit the market by zeroing their losses.
This type of movement causes most currencies to be sold again at their average price during recovery periods within a bearish central trend (red arrow).
Source; CryptoQuant
  • The analyst argues that when “these achievements” start happening with serious profit, the breakout of the downtrend can be confirmed, putting the market to expressive highs.
The post Miner Sent 4400 BTC to Binance: 4th Biggest Transaction in Last Two Months appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text