Attacker Posts Fake XRP Giveaway on PwC Venezuela Twitter Account

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Attacker Posts Fake XRP Giveaway on PwC Venezuela Twitter Account

David Thomas - BeInCrypto
2022-09-05 04:00
An attacker breached the Twitter account of big-four accounting firm PwC Venezuela and was posting free XRP giveaway scams.
In the first tweet, posted at 2:13 AM UTC, the hacker tweeted three words, “Problem, reaction, solution #XRP,” with a picture of Ripple Labs’ CEO Brad Garlinghouse. Eight similar tweets soon followed. It seemed that PwC Venezuela had taken down the tweets as of press time.
Ripple Labs has so far not responded to the fraudulent tweets.

New Twitter feature could be used for scams, experts warn

One of the ways attackers lure victims through phishing attacks is by replacing a character in a genuine URL with a Unicode character that looks very similar.
Social media company Twitter announced earlier this month that it would be testing a new feature to allow users to edit tweets for a limited time after posting them, raising questions about whether this would encourage malicious behavior like the one seen on PwC Venezuela’s account.
Specifically, one expert argued that if a tweet went viral, the person who tweeted could modify it to a phishing link, steal the victim’s personal information, or direct them to a scam. Earlier this month, the United States Federal Trade Commission reported that scammers siphoned $1 billion from crypto holders this year, with Twitter being the platform of choice to lure victims.
Twitter allayed fears by assuring the public that the feature has been rolled out to a small group where the new features could be tested and feedback incorporated to minimize misuse.

Ripple Labs faces setback as new political headwinds blow in Colombia

Thus far, Ripple Labs has faced a setback in its quest to help war-torn Colombia reallocate land to indigenous folk after a decades-long civil war resulting in unequal land distribution.
Just two weeks before newly-elected President Gustavo Petro took office, the Colombian Ministry of Technology and Communications said it would start recording land titles on the XRP blockchain using software created by Peersyst.
But a new political ideology has quashed that idea indefinitely, as one key minister said that digitizing land titles were not part of the priorities of the Lands Agency and the Strategic Plan for Information Technologies.
Despite continuing discussions between Ripple, Peersyst, and the government, it seems the project is destined for file thirteen. So far, only one title deed has been added to the XRP ledger, a blow to Ripple, whose partnership with the public sector could have boosted its public profile as it faces a drawn-out battle with the SEC over XRP’s status as a security.
In March 2022, Ripple Labs launched a $250 million NFT creator fund in partnership with NFT marketplaces and creative agencies to create low-cost, carbon-friendly, cross-chain NFTs.
The post Attacker Posts Fake XRP Giveaway on PwC Venezuela Twitter Account appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text