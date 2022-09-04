copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-04)
Binance
2022-09-04 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.98T, up by 0.86% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,586 and $19,957 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,897, up by 0.96%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include WING, RVN, and BOND, up by 24%, 22%, and 15%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Australian Authorities To Initiate Cryptocurrency Research Program
- Crypto Still Enjoys A High Trust Rating Despite Bear Market Negativity, Study Shows
- Meta Rolls out Immersive Learning to Select Universities as Part of Metaverse Push
- Bill Murray’s Ethereum Wallet Hacked, $174K Stolen Post NFT Charity Auction
- Ethereum Unique Addresses Grow in Anticipation of Merge
- NFT Watchdog Group Sees Its NFT Collection Exploited
- Ethereum Merger Involves Major Risk Factors – CNBC Analyst Brian Kelly Warns Investors
- “New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time” – Prominent Bitcoin Analyst Warns Of Prices Under $19k
- IMF Report: There Are 97 CBDCs As Of July 2022
- Bitcoin Mining Consumes Less Energy Than Gaming, Reveals Report
- Binance Uncovers Two Suspects Tied to KyberSwap $265K Hack
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8012 (-0.71%)
- ETH: $1569 (+1.26%)
- BNB: $277.9 (+0.51%)
- ADA: $0.498 (+3.77%)
- XRP: $0.3309 (+0.67%)
- SOL: $31.78 (+2.65%)
- DOGE: $0.0633 (+2.11%)
- DOT: $7.29 (+0.55%)
- MATIC: $0.8945 (+1.80%)
- SHIB: $0.00001276 (+4.42%)
Top gainers on Binance:
