Binance Market Update (2022-09-04)
Binance
2022-09-04 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.98T, up by 0.31% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,586 and $19,939 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,794, up by 0.05%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BOND, WING, and FLUX, up by 27%, 15%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Australian Authorities To Initiate Cryptocurrency Research Program
- Crypto Still Enjoys A High Trust Rating Despite Bear Market Negativity, Study Shows
- Meta Rolls out Immersive Learning to Select Universities as Part of Metaverse Push
- Bill Murray’s Ethereum Wallet Hacked, $174K Stolen Post NFT Charity Auction
- Ethereum Unique Addresses Grow in Anticipation of Merge
- NFT Watchdog Group Sees Its NFT Collection Exploited
- Ethereum Merger Involves Major Risk Factors – CNBC Analyst Brian Kelly Warns Investors
- “New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time” – Prominent Bitcoin Analyst Warns Of Prices Under $19k
- IMF Report: There Are 97 CBDCs As Of July 2022
- Bitcoin Mining Consumes Less Energy Than Gaming, Reveals Report
- Binance Uncovers Two Suspects Tied to KyberSwap $265K Hack
- Celsius Files to Resume Withdrawals for Select Customers
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7974 (-1.86%)
- ETH: $1562.12 (+0.85%)
- BNB: $277.9 (+0.58%)
- ADA: $0.5004 (+4.45%)
- XRP: $0.3299 (+0.15%)
- SOL: $31.82 (+2.18%)
- DOGE: $0.06326 (+0.93%)
- DOT: $7.24 (-0.28%)
- MATIC: $0.8818 (-0.01%)
- SHIB: $0.00001274 (+3.92%)
Top gainers on Binance:
