Binance Market Update (2022-09-04)
Binance
2022-09-04 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, up by 0.07% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,586 and $19,905 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,737, down by -0.25%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BOND, WING, and FLUX, up by 32%, 19%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- NFT Watchdog Group Sees Its NFT Collection Exploited
- Ethereum Merger Involves Major Risk Factors – CNBC Analyst Brian Kelly Warns Investors
- “New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time” – Prominent Bitcoin Analyst Warns Of Prices Under $19k
- IMF Report: There Are 97 CBDCs As Of July 2022
- Bitcoin Mining Consumes Less Energy Than Gaming, Reveals Report
- Binance Uncovers Two Suspects Tied to KyberSwap $265K Hack
- Celsius Files to Resume Withdrawals for Select Customers
- Ethereum Derivatives Trading Volume Surpasses Bitcoin
- Kyber Network Reports a KyberSwap Exploit
- Yearn Finance Cuts Management Fees on Key Vaults
- Polygon Announces a New Version of Polygon Wallet Suite
- Immutable X Announces a Partnership with Ambrus Studio
- Algorand Foundation Partners with Krytposphere
- a16z Introduces Free NFT Licensing Framework to Control Ownership
- District Judge Threatens Attorney Sanctions in Bored Ape NFT Trademark Complaint
- Indonesia to Launch Crypto Stock Exchange by End 2022
- Ethereum (ETH) TVL Loses More Than $2.9B as Merge Approaches
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8101 (-4.19%)
- ETH: $1553.64 (+0.60%)
- BNB: $277.1 (+0.58%)
- ADA: $0.4943 (+6.39%)
- XRP: $0.3289 (+0.27%)
- SOL: $31.29 (+1.07%)
- DOGE: $0.06234 (+1.37%)
- DOT: $7.2 (-0.55%)
- MATIC: $0.8788 (+1.13%)
- SHIB: $0.00001237 (+1.81%)
Top gainers on Binance:
