Ethereum Merger Involves Major Risk Factors – CNBC Analyst Brian Kelly Warns Investors

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Merger Involves Major Risk Factors – CNBC Analyst Brian Kelly Warns Investors

Qadir AK - Coinpedia
2022-09-04 04:48
The Ethereum network is all set for its most awaited Merge that will transform the network from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS).
Now, as the Merge is around the corner, Brian Kelly, CEO at the BKCM investment firm, doesn’t look that confident with the network transformation.
While in conversation at CNBC in a new episode of Fast Money, Brian Kelly claims that Ethereum investors will not see any gaining any big profit and this is because of ETH’s inflation.
He is of the opinion that this event is leaning more towards the ‘sell the news’ mechanism as this is not instinctive and he claims this because usually in the cryptocurrency sector the market participants would buy the news.

Ethereum Merge Will Not Yield Profit

He then says that market participants are purchasing Ethereum because of the Merge and with the hope of gaining massive profits. But as per Kelly, it’s just not about yield, in fact, it’s just that you’re receiving your inflation amount. Hence it’s just balancing the inflation but not making a profit.
Further, BKCM CEO believes that while most of the investors and traders are excited about the upcoming Merge that is scheduled in mid-September, this will lead to a sell-off. He also says that there are chances for a failure of the merger as well and this will have the worst effect on Ethereum’s price action along with the project.
Additionally, Kelly feels that there are a lot of questions about how the apps will react if the Ethereum network gets divided again. And if that happens he warns that there might not be just one chain fork, but two or three different, hence the risk is more than the profit.
In a broader analysis of the economy, the expert talks about the connection between cryptocurrencies and the tech stock market along with highlighting the key distinctions between Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum.
As every other analyst and expert, Brian Kelly too believes that Bitcoin’s connection with that of Nasdaq is almost near 60% whereas Ethereum’s is 70% seen in the last month.
Given that Bitcoin itself is not a tech stock, he believes there may be some variation here. Undoubtedly, it is an alternate form of money and digital gold. Then he continues that when the nation demolishes its currency, as many governments do nowadays, this currency will come into force.
Conversely, he feels that Ethereum is kind of a tech stock itself as it will shatter most of the things the present tech stocks are doing.
At the time of reporting, Ethereum is selling at $1,555 after a drop of 0.73% over the last 24hrs.
The post Ethereum Merger Involves Major Risk Factors – CNBC Analyst Brian Kelly Warns Investors appeared first on Coinpedia - Fintech & Cryptocurreny News Media| Crypto Guide
View full text