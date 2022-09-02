Binance Uncovers Two Suspects Tied to KyberSwap $265K Hack

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance Uncovers Two Suspects Tied to KyberSwap $265K Hack

Mandy Williams - CryptoPotato
2022-09-04 00:15
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has identified two suspects who may be responsible for the theft of $265,000 from decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol KyberSwap in an exploit earlier this week.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) disclosed the findings on Twitter today, noting that the company has shared the intel with KyberSwap and the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

KyberSwap Suffers Frontend Attack

On September 1, the DEX protocol suffered a frontend security breach, allowing hackers to steal assets worth thousands of dollars from users.
According to the project, the attackers launched a malicious code on the protocol’s Google Tag Manager (GTM), prompting false approval that allowed them to move funds to their wallets.
The KyberSwap team disclosed that the hackers discreetly launched the bad script targeting whale wallets on Ethereum and Polygon. KyberSwap further noted that affected users would be fully compensated.
The attack was discovered and stopped within two hours of launch. The protocol also disclosed that the exploiters would be rewarded with a 15% bug bounty if they returned the stolen funds.

Crypto’s Big Brother

Barely two days after the incident, the Binance security team said they had been able to track down and identify two hackers who may be responsible for the heist. The company said it had involved government authorities in the matter for further investigation.
#Binance security team has identified two suspects for yesterday’s KyberSwap hack. We have provided the intel to the Kyber team, and are coordinating with LE (law enforcement).
Stay #SAFU. https://t.co/tbQBGaGTNG
— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) September 3, 2022
Like KyberSwap, Binance has helped several hacked protocols identify the attackers or recover some stolen funds.
Last month, the company recovered $450,000 stolen from the DeFi platform Curve Finance. The recovered funds represent around 83% of the total assets drained from the protocol. The exchange said the hackers transferred the assets to the exchange using different techniques, hoping to bypass the firm’s security team.
As Binance continues to put effort into making the crypto industry safer for investors, some members of the crypto community believe the company is now playing a “big brother” role in the space.
The post Binance Uncovers Two Suspects Tied to KyberSwap $265K Hack appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text