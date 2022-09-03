Binance Market Update (2022-09-03)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, down by -0.15% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,654 and $20,055 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,705, down by -1.00%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SNM , KEY , and FIL , up by 26%, 17%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: