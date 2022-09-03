copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-09-03)
Binance
2022-09-03 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, down by -0.15% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,654 and $20,055 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,705, down by -1.00%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SNM, KEY, and FIL, up by 26%, 17%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ethereum Derivatives Trading Volume Surpasses Bitcoin
- Kyber Network Reports a KyberSwap Exploit
- Yearn Finance Cuts Management Fees on Key Vaults
- Polygon Announces a New Version of Polygon Wallet Suite
- Immutable X Announces a Partnership with Ambrus Studio
- Algorand Foundation Partners with Krytposphere
- a16z Introduces Free NFT Licensing Framework to Control Ownership
- District Judge Threatens Attorney Sanctions in Bored Ape NFT Trademark Complaint
- Indonesia to Launch Crypto Stock Exchange by End 2022
- Ethereum (ETH) TVL Loses More Than $2.9B as Merge Approaches
- Attorney Jeremy Hogan Says SEC Should Provide Regulatory Clarity by Disclosing Which Top 20 Cryptos are Security
- FIFA to Launch New NFT Platform in Partnership With Algorand
- CFTC & SEC suggests alterations in Form PF regarding digital assets
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.814 (-2.82%)
- ETH: $1548.72 (-0.70%)
- BNB: $276.5 (+0.44%)
- ADA: $0.4799 (+6.48%)
- XRP: $0.3288 (+0.49%)
- SOL: $30.96 (-0.29%)
- DOGE: $0.06199 (+1.49%)
- DOT: $7.25 (-0.68%)
- MATIC: $0.8782 (+1.18%)
- SHIB: $0.00001222 (+0.91%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text