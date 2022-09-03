copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-03)
Binance
2022-09-03 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, down by -2.68% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,725 and $20,383 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,782, down by -2.86%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OG, ALPINE, and SNM, up by 15%, 15%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Kyber Network Reports a KyberSwap Exploit
- Yearn Finance Cuts Management Fees on Key Vaults
- Polygon Announces a New Version of Polygon Wallet Suite
- Immutable X Announces a Partnership with Ambrus Studio
- Algorand Foundation Partners with Krytposphere
- a16z Introduces Free NFT Licensing Framework to Control Ownership
- District Judge Threatens Attorney Sanctions in Bored Ape NFT Trademark Complaint
- Indonesia to Launch Crypto Stock Exchange by End 2022
- Ethereum (ETH) TVL Loses More Than $2.9B as Merge Approaches
- Attorney Jeremy Hogan Says SEC Should Provide Regulatory Clarity by Disclosing Which Top 20 Cryptos are Security
- FIFA to Launch New NFT Platform in Partnership With Algorand
- CFTC & SEC suggests alterations in Form PF regarding digital assets
- Bitcoin: Stuck Between A Rock And A Hard Place?Read the Binance OTC team's weekly trading insights report here.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8314 (-3.26%)
- ETH: $1548.86 (-5.34%)
- BNB: $276.3 (-2.13%)
- ADA: $0.4791 (+2.94%)
- XRP: $0.3295 (-0.36%)
- SOL: $31.14 (-3.59%)
- DOGE: $0.06268 (+0.27%)
- DOT: $7.26 (-3.71%)
- MATIC: $0.8822 (-1.41%)
- SHIB: $0.00001226 (-1.05%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- OG/BUSD (+15%)
- ALPINE/BUSD (+15%)
- SNM/BUSD (+13%)
