Ethereum Derivatives Trading Volume Surpasses Bitcoin

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Derivatives Trading Volume Surpasses Bitcoin

David Thomas - BeInCrypto
2022-09-03 14:45
Ethereum derivatives trading grew about 10% over the last month in anticipation of the Merge, taking up to 57% of the combined bitcoin and ether futures trading volume.
In the past 24 hours alone, over $35 billion in ether futures was traded, compared to $32 billion in bitcoin futures. Furthermore, the open interest, or the number of ether contracts that have not been settled, has almost doubled to $8.43 billion this week. For the month of Sep. 2022 to date, the total derivatives volume traded for ether is around $87 billion, compared to roughly $67 billion for bitcoin, data from Coinglass shows.
Futures contracts are agreements to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined price sometime in the future. In the case of ether futures, ether becomes the asset. Contracts can be settled either through physical delivery or cash transfer. For example, when a futures contract expires, the buyer can receive physical ether from the seller, or they can accept cash, settling the contract.

Funding rates data suggest futures buying opportunity

According to an analyst from Kaiko, a provider of crypto trade data, most traders are definite strategies in light of the upcoming Merge. Investors are taking up short positions, suggested by funding rates data, anticipating that there could be problems with the Merge while taking up long positions in ether to neutralize price risk. Funding rates are payments made by traders based on the difference in price between a futures contract and the spot price of its underlying asset. A negative funding rate indicates that traders expect the market to go south but also presents a buying opportunity for futures.
Some traders are also making themselves eligible for the airdrop of new tokens from a proof-of-work Ethereum fork that some developers are reportedly working on.
If the Merge is successful, this will result in a slower issuance pattern for Ethereum, reducing the number of ether in circulation and eventually driving up the price. This deflationary action could reduce the volume of investors holding short positions as prices rise, bringing down the current driver of futures trading.

Despite the bearish outlook for bitcoin, positive market signs have emerged

While bitcoin’s future is not tied to any software upgrade, the prolonged bear market could see an increase in short positions in the near term.
But institutional interest in bitcoin has been growing amid the bear market. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with over $1 trillion in assets under management, recently launched a spot bitcoin private trust for institutional clients. One industry CEO believes this is a sign of how much cryptocurrency has matured as an asset class.
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange recently launched euro-denominated bitcoin and ether futures products.
VanEck filed an application to launch a spot bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund in July, which the Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed. Grayscale, which operates an Ethereum trust, recently filed a lawsuit against the SEC for rejecting the conversion of its bitcoin trust to a spot ETF.
The post Ethereum Derivatives Trading Volume Surpasses Bitcoin appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text