Kyber Network Reports a KyberSwap Exploit

The Kyber Network team announced via a Medium post on Thursday that its KyberSwap has suffered a frontend exploit. The team said it was identified and neutralized an exploit on the KyberSwap frontend. The team added that $265K of user funds were lost, with 2 affected addresses, and users will be compensated. It appears the attacker was targeting whale wallets. Forensic investigations are already underway to identify further information about the attackers, and KyberSwap is in touch with various exchanges to block any funds transferred from the attackers’ wallets and identify them, the Kyber Network added.