Polygon Announces a New Version of Polygon Wallet Suite

The Polygon team announced via Twitter on Thursday that it has launched a new version of Polygon Wallet Suite. The team said the suite is a unified platform that enables regular crypto users to safely as well as efficiently swap, bridge and manage all of their assets in one place, regardless of where they are stored. According to the team, Polygon Wallet Suite will serve as an entry point to Web3 for newcomers, while further enhancing the experience of existing users with this new, unified platform to complete and participate in their daily crypto transactions with ease.