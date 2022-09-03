copy link
create picture
more
Algorand Foundation Partners with Krytposphere
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-09-03 13:12
The Algorand Foundation announced via a blog post on Thursday that it has partnered with the Kryptosphere. Kryptosphere is a crypto, blockchain, and AI student hub in Europe. As part of the partnership, Kryptosphere will offer numerous learning opportunities for student developers who are interested in building on Algorand. Algorand Foundation will also be part of their annual conference next spring and their seminar this October.
View full text