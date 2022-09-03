a16z Introduces Free NFT Licensing Framework to Control Ownership

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

a16z Introduces Free NFT Licensing Framework to Control Ownership

Alyz - Bitcoinist
2022-09-03 11:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Ownership recognition of Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has become a critical issue that raises many other legal problems and copyright vulnerabilities. A venture capital firm, Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, has appeared with a solid-looking solution to this problem via providing free licenses to creators.
According to a Wednesday blog post written by the firm’s general counsel Miles Jennings and general partner Chris Dixon, the company is all set to enable a free NFT licensing framework. It provides six types of lawyer-vetted licenses creators can use to control ownership of an artwork. The firm comes to this move with a primary goal to unleash the ‘economic potential’ of the digital artwork sector.

Can’t Be Evil

The license set titled “Can’t Be Evil” will facilitate NFT creators to give them control over their digital work or tokens. Likewise, the license inclusion will enable users to protect Intellectual property (IP) rights and the ability to transfer them.
The blogpost added;
“Can’t Be Evil” licenses explicitly outline the buyer’s rights regarding the artwork for their NFTs, including whether these rights are exclusive (only the buyer gets to choose how their NFT artwork is used, and the creator relinquishes all licensed rights); whether they include commercial rights (rights that allow the buyer to use their NFT for business purposes); and whether they allow the buyer to modify, adapt, and create derivatives from their purchased artwork (like changing the appearance of an artwork or using it in a different context).
In addition, the licensing infrastructure of processing meets the regulatory requirements as the firm engaged with lawyers before designing licenses that also include a baseline of rights for creators that are irrevocable and enforceable.
The company, with this move, aims to support the NFT creators and community in order to utilize the NFT sector’s potential to profit the economy where creators have “a clear understanding of the IP framework in which they can work.”
The authors noted;
By making the licenses easy (and free) to incorporate we hope to democratize access to high-quality licenses and encourage standardization across the web3 industry. Greater adoption could lead to incredible benefits for creators, owners, and the NFT ecosystem as a whole.
Furthermore, the company’s representatives urged that unstoppable developments and innovations will change the licensing needs, and it might not be the right fit for some projects. The company sees this move as an initial step to once start the licensing ecosystem and will continue “encouraging greater standardization as the space grows.”
a16z has stepped up to introduce NFT free licensing framework after a part of issuers opt for the service of Creative Commons. It is a non-profit firm providing copyright licenses to content makers so they can share their work.
View full text