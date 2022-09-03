District Judge Threatens Attorney Sanctions in Bored Ape NFT Trademark Complaint

SNEAK PEEK

On Thursday, the US District Judge, John F. Walter, said attorneys representing an artist who is alleged of selling fake Bored Ape Yacht Club nonfungible tokens might be fined $1500 for “repeated violations” of a standing order of the Los Angeles federal court.

Quoting those violations, District Judge also pounded conceptual artist Ryder Ripp’s Anti-Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation motion and petition to dismiss Yuga Labs Inc.‘s trademark infringement claim.

As per the judge’s order, the accused has until September 6 to explain and clarify why “lead counsel should not be sanctioned.” Louis W. Tompros of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr LLP, who represents Ripps, revealed in the public domain that he would respond to the order by the court’s deadline.

According to Walter of the US District Court for the Central District of California, Ripps’ petitions, submitted on August 31, violated paragraph 3(b) of the court’s standing order, which sets up the timing and timing structure of motion filings.

Ripps initially submitted the petition on August 15. However, the judge dismissed them four days later due to violations of standing order paragraph 5(b), which demands filing a joint statement following a pre-filing meeting between the parties.

The anti-SLAPP motion stated that Yuga Labs, who developed the most successful Bored Ape NFTs, filed the complaint to ban an artist who used his trade to attack the NFT producers.

As per the Ripps, the Bored Apes’ “neo-Nazi culture” and “coded dog whistles” have been exposed by his analysis of the NFTs.

If we look deeper into the blockchain data of agencies, the Bored Ape NFTs, which feature digital profiles of apes, have acquired more than $2.4 billion in total sales.

Ripps and Jeremy Cahen were accused of cheating customers into purchasing fake Bored Ape NFTs “by violating Yuga Labs’ trademarks,” according to a complaint filed by Yuga Labs in late June. The two allegedly constructed an “Ape Market” NFT market where users need to buy fake Bored Ape NFTs to gain access.

